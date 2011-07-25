Audio Precision APx adds Bluetooth and HDMI support

Audio Precision, the recognized standard in audio test, released two new interface options for its APx500 series audio analyzers: the APx Bluetooth option for measuring audio over Bluetooth wireless technology, and the HDMI option with Audio Return Channel (ARC) for measuring ARC audio in HDMI 1.4a devices. At the same time, version 2.8 of the APx500 software is being released to support for the new interfaces and new audio measurements and feature improvements.

The APx Bluetooth option combines an integrated Bluetooth radio with comprehensive setup and operation controls and APx’s best-in-class speed, ease-of-use and performance. The module’s built-in Bluetooth radio and stack allow engineers to measure their Bluetooth devices directly, eliminating the uncertainty, lack of control and inconvenience of third-party adapters. Bluetooth audio test is now faster, easier and much more reliable.

The APx HDMI option has been updated to include the Audio Return Channel (ARC), part of the HDMI 1.4a specification. (ARC allows two-way audio over a single HDMI cable, so the need for a separate audio cable to route TV audio to the receiver is eliminated.)

The APx Digital Serial Interface option now supports transmitter slave mode, where the transmitter can synchronize to an external frame clock when required. A SINAD measurement has been added, and the APx generator can now be configured with a DC offset when desired. Digital sample rates have been extended down to 6kHz in support of voice communications protocols. Dolby HD compliance testing has been made easier and faster with the addition of new sweep signal definitions and direct generator playback of .MAT files. Analysis filters have been added to Multitone measurements. The Measurement Recorder can now save audio records of practically unlimited length.

The v2.8 upgrade for APx500 is available for download immediately at no charge.