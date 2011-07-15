Audio Precision APx Adds Bluetooth and HDMI Arc Support

BEAVERTON, ORE.: Audio Precision this week released two new interface options for its APx500 series audio analyzers. The APx Bluetooth option measures audio over Bluetooth wireless technology, and the HDMI option with Audio Return Channel (ARC) measures ARC audio in HDMI 1.4a devices. At the same time, version 2.8 of the APx500 software is released bringing support for the new interfaces and new audio measurements and feature improvements.



The APx module’s built-in Bluetooth radio and stack allow engineers to measure their Bluetooth devices directly, eliminating the uncertainty, lack of control and inconvenience of third-party adapters. The APx HDMI option has been updated to include the ARC, part of the HDMI 1.4a specification (ARC allows two way audio over a single HDMI cable, so the need for a separate audio cable to route TV audio to the receiver is eliminated).



The v2.8 upgrade for APx500 is available for download immediately at no charge.