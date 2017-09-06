Auction Task Force Extends First Filing Window One Week

WASHINGTON—Stations that were a part of the first priority filing window for the spectrum repack will have another week to submit their applications, as the Incentive Auction Task Force and the FCC’s Media Bureau have announced an extension of the filing window from its initial closing Friday, Sept. 8 to Friday, Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The first priority filing window was opened on Aug. 9 for eligible full power and Class A TV stations.

In a public notice, the Auction Task Force and Media Bureau said that technical issues that interrupted access to the Media Bureau’s Licensing and Management System that stations have been using to file their construction permit applications and reimbursement cost estimate information as the reasoning for the extension.

For more information on the repack, visit TV Technology's repack silo.