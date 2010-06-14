AT&T U-Verse picks up ESPN 3D, offers World Cup in 3-D

AT&T U-verse subscribers with 3-D-ready TVs and 3-D glasses can watch 25 of the ongoing 2010 FIFA World Cup matches in 3-D with the IPTV service's latest channel addition, ESPN 3D.

The first ESPN 3D 2010 FIFA World Cup match aired June 11, featuring South Africa versus Mexico. The network plans to offer about 100 live sporting events in 3-D over the next year, including the 2010 State Farm Home Run Derby, X Games 16, Winter X Games 15, college basketball and football games and the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

The 3-D programming is supported on all subscribers' existing U-verse DVRs and receivers without any additional set up or U-verse equipment upgrades. U-verse subscribers also will need a 3-D-ready TV set and 3-D glasses.