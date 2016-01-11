AT&T Offers Unlimited Video Streaming Plan

DALLAS—AT&T has announced that starting Tuesday, Jan. 12, new and existing AT&T consumer wireless customers who have or add AT&T DirecTV or AT&T U-Verse TV may sign up for the new AT&T Unlimited Plan. The new plan offers more data for video, playing games and surfing the web on mobile devices. Unlimited data and unlimited talk and text are also part of the new deal.

To add the plan to a smartphone is $100/month, with $40/month for two additional phones, and a fourth can be added at no cost. Additional devices can be added to the plan, like a tablet at $40/month or a smart watch at $10/month.

AT&T intends to offer more integrated video and mobility plans throughout 2016. The company also plans to launch a range of new video entertainment options later this year.