ATSC Mobile DTV Featured at NAB



There will be two special exhibits highlighting ATSC Mobile DTV at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Mobile DTV Pavilion will be located in upper South Hall.



The Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) and theAdvanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) have partnered to put together a showcase of MDTV products and services from 12 companies. ATSC, the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), OMVC and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will display a variety of consumer electronic devices for receiving MDTV in the Mobile DTV Marketplace in the LVCC Grand Lobby (near Starbucks).



Mobile DTV will be a key topic in many of the NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference sessions. The TV engineering sessions Sunday morning and afternoon will be devoted entirely to Mobile DTV.



Broadcasters will be able to get an overview of the latest technology and the steps major station groups are taking to roll out MDTV this year at the "OMVC Mobile DTV: Revving the Engines and Ready to Go!" breakfast in Hilton Ballroom A Monday morning at 7:30 AM.



Last year's breakfast event was standing room only so don't be late.



Mobile DTV will be transmitted from the Las Vegas Telemundo station, KBLR, with MSNBC, CNBC and a KBLR being simulcast. Sinclair's station, KVCW-DT, will be broadcasting the CW Network and Qubo on Mobile DTV. Dish Net will have 10 mobile DTV program streams with local and cable content running on Channel 56. On the show floor, Harris and Axcera will be transmitting a variety of pre-recorded content.



On the exhibit floor, many manufacturers will be showing MDTV products. Here are just a few of the highlights on the transmission side:



• Axcera will transmit a live ATSC Mobile DTV signal from its booth SU2908 at the National Association of Broadcasters show in Las Vegas next weeks. Visitors will be able to see Axcera's end-to-end transmission solution for mobile DTV. Axcera will be demonstrating its new ATSC Mobile DTV Pre-Processor/Multiplexer and its "Axciter" ATSC exciter-modulator. The Mobile DTV programming will be encoded using Envivio's 4Caster C42 encoder. Expway is providing the electronic service guide (ESG) equipment.

• Harris, highlighting its role as a leader in MDTV, will show how current Harris customers can launch an ATSC Mobile DTV service in less than one day's work. They'll show their transmission products, as well as other MDTV products, from companies such as Roundbox.

• Rohde and Schwarz will have transmission and test and measurement equipment for ATSC MDTV on display at NAB as well as products for other Mobile DTV standards. Rohde and Schwarz point out that they were the first company to put a fully compliant A/153 Mobile DTV multiplexer and exciter on the air after the standard was adopted in October last year.



I'll have more on Mobile DTV transmission and signal test gear at NAB in next week's RF Report.



