ATSC Honors Adam Goldberg With 2019 Lechner Award

WASHINGTON—Adam Goldberg, director of technical standards at Sony, is the recipient of ATSC’s Bernard J. Lechner Outstanding Contributor Award for his invaluable and exemplary technical and leadership contributions to the Advanced Television Systems Committee.

Adam Goldberg

Chair of the S36 Specialists Group on ATSC 3.0 Security, Goldberg has led the development of the A/360 ATSC 3.0 Security and Service Protection Standard, which defines methodologies to secure content and data flows described in the 3.0 specification.

“Security has been of paramount importance in ATSC 3.0 from the outset, and Adam has been a key technical contributor on ATSC 3.0 security,” said ATSC President Madeleine Noland. “By facilitating consensus, Adam helped ensure that strong ATSC 3.0 security not only helps keep our data and content safe, but also enables new business models, such as subscription or pay-per-view services, while opening doors to new industry sectors like automotive.”

During his 25-year career in terrestrial broadcasting, cable TV and other aspects of home entertainment, Goldberg has held key technology and standards roles for several companies, including Sony, Pioneer, Sharp, Harmonic and DiviCom. Other specialist groups Goldberg has participated in include: S33 Management & Protocols, S34 Applications & Specifications and S38 Interactive Environment.

Goldberg studied computer science at the University of Kentucky and received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Iowa State University.

The Lechner Award is named for its first recipient, Bernard Lechner, who died in 2014 after a long career in TV technology. Winners are selected by the ATSC board of directors.

More information is available on the ATSC website.

