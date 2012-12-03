ATSC elects new board members

Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) members have elected Ira Goldstone, Univision; Richard Friedel, Fox; Sam Matheny, Capitol Broadcasting/WRAL; and Glenn Reitmeier, NBC Universal as new members of its board of directors, ATSC said Nov. 28.

The new members will begin serving their three-year terms as board members January 2013.

Current ATSC chairman John Godfrey, Samsung; and board members Jay Adrick, Harris Broadcast; Tony Caruso, CBC; Craig Todd, Dolby Laboratories; and Wayne Luplow, Zenith (representing IEEE), will retire from the ATSC board when their terms end at the end of 2012.

James Kutzner, PBS, was re-elected to serve a second term on the board. He will also continue to chair Technology Group 3 (TG3) on the development of ATSC 3.0.

Goldstone, VP of Engineering for Univision Television, is a long-time participant in the ATSC and industry digital TV efforts, including previously serving on the board. He is the 2004 recipient of the NAB Engineering Lifetime Achievement award and the recipient of the Tribune Broadcasting’s Onward and Upward award for leadership and implementation of HDTV.

Richard Friedel oversees FOX Networks Engineering & Operations, the News Corporation unit responsible for engineering, operations and technology supporting FOX’s national and regional television businesses. He manages the FOX Network Center in Los Angeles, which provides facilities and technical services for FOX Broadcasting, FOX Sports, FOX Cable Networks Group, Fox International Channels.

Matheny is VP of Policy & Innovation for Capitol Broadcasting Company. With more than 20 years of broadcasting and digital networking experience, his focus is on strategic media applications. He currently is focused on mobile wireless content delivery, smart TV and Internet distribution models.

Reitmeier is senior VP of Advanced Technology at NBC Universal, leading the company’s technical efforts on industry standards, government policy, commercial agreements, anti-piracy operations and advanced engineering. A former ATSC chairman, Reitmeier spent 25 years in digital video R&D at Sarnoff Laboratories.

Other current directors whose terms continue in 2013 include: Lynn Claudy, NAB; Mark Eyer, Sony; Brett Jenkins, LIN Media; Brian Markwalter, CEA; Andy Scott, NCTA; Bob Seidel, CBS; Dave Siegler, Cox Media Group; Peter Symes, SMPTE; John Taylor, LG Electronics; and Yiyan Wu, CRC (representing IEEE).