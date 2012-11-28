ATSC Board Members Elected

WASHINGTON – Members of the Advanced Television Systems Committee have elected four new members of board of directors. Ira Goldstone of Univision; Richard Friedel of Fox; Sam Matheny of Capitol Broadcasting/WRAL; and Glenn Reitmeier of NBC Universal have each been elected to three-year terms, beginning January 2013.



James Kutzner of PBS; was re-elected to serve a second term. He will also continue to chair Technology Group 3 (TG3) on the development of ATSC 3.0.



Other current directors whose terms continue in 2013 include Lynn Claudy of the NAB; Mark Eyer of Sony; Brett Jenkins, of LIN Media; Brian Markwalter of the CEA; Andy Scott of the NCTA; Bob Seidel of CBS; Dave Siegler of Cox Media Group; Peter Symes of SMPTE; John Taylor from LG Electronics; and Yiyan Wu of CRC, representing IEEE.



The ATSC thanks retiring board members whose terms expire at the end of 2012: Current Chairman John Godfrey of Samsung; Jay Adrick of Harris Broadcast; Tony Caruso of CBC, Craig Todd of Dolby Laboratories; and Wayne Luplow of Zenith representing IEEE.



Ira Goldstone, vice president of Engineering for Univision Television group, is a long-time participant in the ATSC and industry digital TV efforts, including previously serving on the board. Goldstone is the 2004 recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters Engineering Lifetime Achievement, recipient of the Tribune Broadcasting Co.’s Onward and Upward award for leadership and implementation of HDTV to the Tribune family of television stations; he also received the 2001 Broadcast & Cable magazine “Technology Leadership Award” for outstanding contributions to TV technology. He is a Fellow of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers and continues to serve on numerous technology-related boards and committees including the NAB Television Engineering Committee, OMVC Technology Advisory Group, and STE. He has also served in various capacities as advisor to Emerson College, including serving on board of overseers, supporting the College in development of new facilities and curriculum for students.



Richard Friedel oversees Fox Networks Engineering & Operations, the News Corp. unit responsible for engineering, operations and technology supporting Fox’s national and regional television businesses. He manages the Fox Network Center in Los Angeles, which provides facilities and technical services for Fox Broadcasting Co., Fox Sports, Fox Cable Networks Group, Fox International Channels including MundoFox and the Twentieth Television syndication division. In addition, Friedel is in charge of the Fox Network Center-Houston, home of Fox Sports’ regional networks, as well as providing technical support for their regional production centers. Prior to Fox NE&O, Friedel was a member of the team that launched Fox News Channel. Before joining Fox, he served in various positions at Capital Cities/ABC, NBC News and several television stations. A graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia, Friedel is a fellow of the SMPTE and a member of AES, SBE and SCTE. He serves as President of the Video Services Forum, is a member of the IEEE BTS Adcom and is the Fox representative on the North American Broadcasters Association board. Friedel contributes to the ATSC S6, S6-3 and S6-4 working groups.



Sam Matheny is vice president of Policy & Innovation for Capitol Broadcasting Co. With more than 20 years of broadcasting and digital networking experience, his focus is on strategic media applications, and he is currently focusing on mobile wireless content delivery, smart TV, and Internet distribution models. Sam serves on the board of StepLeader, Inc., a mobile solutions provider partnered with hundreds of broadcasters and carriers to enable smart phone and video content distribution. He has presented at numerous trade shows and conferences on topics including Internet and mobile usage patterns, MDTV, ATSC 2.0, and the next generation of broadcast standards. Matheny chairs the TG1/S11 Specialist Group on ATSC 2.0, and he is involved with TG3/S1 Specialist Group on System Requirements. Matheny lead WRAL’s recent demonstration of the Mobile Emergency Alert System (M-EAS). Matheny is a member of the Academy of Digital Television Pioneers, Open Mobile Video Coalition, Mobile Marketing Association, and serves as an advisory board member to NCSU’s Poole College of Management.



Glenn Reitmeier is senior vice president of Advanced Technology at NBC Universal, leading the company’s technical efforts on industry standards, government policy, commercial agreements, anti-piracy operations and advanced engineering. A former ATSC chairman, Reitmeier spent 25 years in digital video R&D at Sarnoff Laboratories. Early in his career, he was instrumental in establishing the ITU 601 component digital video standard that is the basis for SDI and HD-SDI. Reitmeier led the Sarnoff-Thomson-Philips-NBC development of Advanced Digital HDTV, which pioneered the use of MPEG compression, packetized transport, and multiple video formats. He was a key member of the Digital HDTV Grand Alliance, which ultimately lead to establishing the ATSC digital television standard. Reitmeier served as Chairman of the ATSC from 2006-2009. He is President of the Open Authentication Technology Committee, and a NABA Board member. Reitmeier is a Fellow of the SMPTE and is a recipient of the Progress Medal and the Leitch Gold Medal. He is also an inaugural member of CEA’s Academy of Digital Television Pioneers and a recipient of the NAB Television Engineering Award for lifetime achievement. He holds more than 50 patents in digital video technology and is recognized in the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame.









