ATSC Annual Meeting to be Held June 13-15 in DC
Three-day event to be held at Spy Museum
WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee will hold its annual meeting, June 13-15 in Washington D.C., the association announced during the NAB Show.
The three-day event will take place at the International Spy Museum on L'Enfant Plaza as well as the Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall, which will host the ATSC 40th Anniversary Celebration and Dinner on Wednesday June 14, which will include the Mark Richer Medal & Bernard Lechner Award Ceremony and party featuring the return of the Multicasters band.
Here is the schedule of events:
June 13: Members Only reception and networking event, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
June 14: ATSC Annual Members Meeting, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and 40th Anniversary Party, 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
June 15: ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
More information and registration will soon be available at www.atsc.org/events/.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.