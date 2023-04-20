ATSC Annual Meeting to be Held June 13-15 in DC

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Television Systems Committee will hold its annual meeting, June 13-15 in Washington D.C., the association announced during the NAB Show.

(Image credit: ATSC )

The three-day event will take place at the International Spy Museum on L'Enfant Plaza as well as the Hilton Washington D.C. National Mall, which will host the ATSC 40th Anniversary Celebration and Dinner on Wednesday June 14, which will include the Mark Richer Medal & Bernard Lechner Award Ceremony and party featuring the return of the Multicasters band.

Here is the schedule of events:

June 13: Members Only reception and networking event, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

June 14: ATSC Annual Members Meeting, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and 40th Anniversary Party, 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

June 15: ATSC NextGen Broadcast Conference, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

More information and registration will soon be available at www.atsc.org/events/.