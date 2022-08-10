ATN Studios to Rent out Studio Space

TORONTO—Asian Television Network International Limited, which is Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of World Class Cricket, is starting to rent out its studio space & Green Screen in Markham, Ontario, which is near Toronto, for for television, movies, music videos, commercials and corporate video productions.

In the past few years ATN's high class Studio Facilities have been used by various production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

ATN said it has over 40,000 sq. ft of Studio and office space which is ideal for small and large productions on a short and long term basis and offers various studio spaces i.e full studio space, studio with green screen & a dry studio with high ceiling.

Apart from the studio space ATN also offers a large make up room for artists, wardrobe rooms, a large formal dining area to accommodate 100 people, programming area which can accommodate over 100 crew members, overhead Garage doors for equipment, parking space for over 60 vehicles, 2 conference rooms fully equipped with AV equipment, 10 fully equipped editing suits and 10 large size executive offices, all with Wi-Fi access.

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels.