ATG Broadcast launches expansion of national DTT multiplex

A global provider of video delivery solutions and services has chosen ATG Broadcast to prefabricate a multiplex system as part of the extension of terrestrial digital video broadcasting services for an unnamed European transmission service organization.



The infrastructure centers on encoders, multiplexers, and monitoring and control subsystems as well as subtitlers, and an SDI router. The equipment will be located at various sites around the country.



Broadcast system integrator ATG Broadcast offers a comprehensive range of services including workflow design, project planning, equipment installation, software configuration, commissioning, documentation and on-site training.