ATG Broadcast builds ENPS newsroom for South Africa’s SABC

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has commissioned ATG Broadcast to design and install the world’s fifth largest networked ENPS newsroom.

With 1100 user licenses, the new system’s primary role will be to prepare content for all SABC television and radio news operations, including regional stations and international bureaus.

The project began in July and is scheduled to take nine months to complete. The core installation will be located in SABC’s headquarters at Auckland Park, Johannesburg. The system will include a Quantel sQ server and editing infrastructure for ingest, postproduction and playout.

Ingest and playout will be controlled using a Miranda OmniBus Columbus. SABC’s entire news operation will migrate to ENPS from an existing Dynatech Newstar system.

Training will be arranged for about 1500 operators using dedicated demonstration ENPS terminals attached to the core system. All work is being done in cooperation with ATG Broadcast’s regional agent, Questek, which is based in Johannesburg.