Ateme, ORS Boost 5G-Broadcast Capacity with `World’s First Trial of IP-Based Statmux Over 5G-Broadcast’

VIENNA—Ateme has announced that it worked with the ORS Group, a major Austrian service company for analogue and digital broadcasting, on what they are billing as “the world’s first trial of an IP-based StatMux over 5G-Broadcast.” The trial is notable as it provided a way of increasing 5G-Broadcast capacity for live streaming services.

The groundbreaking trial leveraged Ateme’s NextGen StatMux technology, which is designed to work with the latest broadcast standards from 3GPP, DVB, and ATSC, transitioning from a traditional transport stream environment to an IP-based one. ORS Group successfully integrated this solution into its 5G-Broadcast Nakolos platform in Vienna, achieving the transmission and reception of a multiplex of five services, Ateme reported.

As 5G Broadcast gains traction for enabling linear television on mobile devices, broadcasters face the challenge of efficiently utilizing frequency bands of limited width, such as the UHF channels allocated for terrestrial television (6, 7, or 8 MHz). By focusing on small screens rather than home TVs, broadcasters can deliver multiple services within the same band while maintaining high video quality.

The companies noted that statistical multiplexing is crucial because it offers up to 20% efficiency gains over existing solutions and allows the delivery of an additional service within the same 5G Broadcast band. This enables broadcast operators to offer a broader range of services with an optimal quality of experience.

“The trial successfully showcased the gains it would bring to this emerging market, after an exceptionally smooth integration in ORS 5G Broadcast environment. We are thrilled to collaborate with ORS Group, pioneer of 5G-Broadcast, for the integration and maturation of our 5G-Broadcast solutions.”, says Mr. Julien Mandel, senior solution marketing director at Ateme.

“The world’s first test of statistical multiplexing in our operational 5G Broadcast environment in Vienna has shown that spectrum efficiency can be further increased when using 5G Broadcast. This will also contribute to strengthening the future business model of broadcast network operators operating 5G Broadcast. We are excited to continue testing and developing this innovative solution for 5G Broadcast together with Ateme.”, says Dr. Johann Mika, chief innovation officer of ORS group.