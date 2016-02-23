Ateme, Dell and Intel Partner on 4K/HD Transocoding System

PARIS, MIAMI, SINGAPORE—Ateme, Dell and Intel have teamed up to create the Titan, a 4K-UHD and HD transcoding system that addresses the broadcast industry density standard.

The Titan is a combination of Ateme’s video compression skills, Intel’s Video Compute Accelerator PCIe card, and Dell’s optimized hardware. It delivers 200 HD channels in a 1RU server, with 5W per channel. The system delivers high video quality at minimum bit-rates for DTH, DTT, cable and OTT. Based on Ateme’s fifth generation Stream compression engine, the Titan utilizes Intel and Dell’s infrastructure with support for high-efficiency MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC.

Dell is currently showing the Titan at its booth (Hall 3 stand 3K30) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.