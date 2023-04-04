Ateliere Appoints Ryan Kido as CTO

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.—The cloud-based content supply chain and distribution platform Ateliere Creative Technologies has appointed Ryan Kido as chief technology officer (CTO).

Former CTO Arjun Ramamurthy has been named M&A technical advisor to the CEO, where he will continue to lend his expertise on mergers and acquisitions during its next phase of growth.

The Ateliere is working to consolidate fragmented workflows and technologies by creating a cloud-native platform that manages the entire content journey - from concept to consumer - to support market demands.

“When we announced the formation of our enhanced advisory board, we simultaneously announced our vision and company direction. Ryan joins the team to help us execute on that vision with his formidable technical acumen, extensive industry experience, and proven track record of success,” says Ateliere CEO Dan Goman. “We’re looking forward to the conversations between Ryan and our customers/potential customers on their media supply chain needs at NAB Show.”

"I am excited to be joining Ateliere at this dynamic time for the company and the industry we service,” says Ryan Kido, CTO at Ateliere. “Ateliere has a standout platform powered by talented technology and product teams, which I look forward to being a part of advancing to meet current and future customer demands. Innovation is required to continue to meet the challenges ahead for the media supply chain and the industry broadly - driving innovation has been a focus of my career and it is a priority for Ateliere in service of its customers."

Prior to joining Ateliere and most recently, Ryan was senior manager, solution architecture - media & entertainment at Amazon Web Services (AWS) where he led a team of Media Specialist Solution Architects delivering transformative workflows for customers across the Americas. Prior to that, he held technology leadership positions at some of the world’s most recognized companies including Microsoft, Walt Disney Studios, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ryan’s contributions to media supply chain technologies include two unique patents, the first of which serves as the foundational concept of supply chain platforms today by automating distribution workflows of digital content. The second enables capture of key time-based metadata in media assets to allow for automated modification and search in a media asset management system.

These appointments come on the heels of a massive growth year for Ateliere, rapidly propelling the company into the next phase of its business lifecycle. Recent customer wins, including Lionsgate and Vubiquity, underscore the company’s continued market adoption and ability to deliver seamless experiences for their customers.