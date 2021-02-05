AT&T Details Ways to Watch Super Bowl LV During Cox Blackout

DALLAS—With the current Cox Media Group and AT&T/DirecTV blackout removing CBS affiliates in five markets ahead of Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, AT&T is letting its customers impacted know that there are other ways that they can watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among the possibilities for watching the game are using Locast, the nonprofit streamer that provides local stations over the internet; using a TV antenna; or live streaming at CBSSports.com or through the CBS Sports mobile app.

AT&T says that these services are available to their impacted customers at no additional cost.

“In what’s become an unfortunate near-annual rite to the NFL Playoffs, Cox Media Group is once again holding this year’s most-watched event of the year—the Super Bowl—hostage from NFL fans in Seattle and four smaller cities the broadcaster remains licensed to serve,” AT&T said in a press release.

Including Seattle, the markets where CBS has been pulled include Dayton, Ohio; Eureka, Calif.; Greenwood-Greenville, Miss.; and Yuma, Ariz.

The blackout of CMG stations for AT&T/DirecTV customers in 20 markets began on Feb. 2. AT&T said that it had offered to extend its current contract with CMG to keep stations on-air, paying a potential higher fee retroactively.

CMG has thus far laid the blame for the blackout on AT&T.