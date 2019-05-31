AT&T Adds Locast App to DirecTV, U-Verse Platforms

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—AT&T is rolling out a new feature for its DirecTV and U-Verse streaming service customers, the Locast interactive app.

Locast is a non-profit, free over-the-air service that streams local TV station’s signals without payment or permission. It operates under a provision in the Copyright Act that permits secondary transmission by a non-profit that doesn’t charge its consumers.

As a result, broadband-connected receivers with DirecTV and U-Verse in markets where Locast operates will now be able to access their local ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and other broadcast stations streamed via the internet. Locast markets include New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Houston, Boston, Denver and Baltimore.

AT&T says that it will still offer its complimentary Local Channel Connector service when a local station is unavailable.