Astound Broadband Expands Netcracker Deployment

WALTHAM, Mass.—Netcracker Technology has announced that Astound Broadband will expand its use of Netcracker Revenue Management, part of Netcracker Digital BSS, into the operations of several recent acquisitions.

The expansion comes as Astound Broadband is bringing together its regional Internet service providers in the U.S., including RCN, Grande, Digital West, enTouch and Wave Broadband, with recently purchased WideOpenWest (WOW!) assets in Chicago, Evansville, Indiana, and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Astound now delivers services to 11 states, including major metropolitan areas, such as Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

RCN, Grande and Wave Broadband have used Netcracker Revenue Management for a number of years to drive business growth, the companies reported.

Based on that successful deployment, Astound Broadband is extending the billing, charging and other capabilities, which will provide a consolidated platform across the newly acquired WOW! properties and Harris Broadband.

“With so many different companies, products and services coming together under one banner, we needed a next-generation revenue management system that could support all of our lines of business and customers across the U.S.,” said Bill Davis, senior vice president of IT at Astound Broadband. “With Netcracker, we have a partner that has supported us through many changes without missing a beat, and we are confident that by continuing our relationship we will be in excellent hands going forward.”