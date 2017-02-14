Artel Video Systems Teams With AIMS

WESTFORD, MASS.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions can add another company to its roster, as Artel Video Systems has officially announced its participation with the organization.

AIMS is an organization representing a group of broadcast and media companies with the goal of assisting the transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable technology. Currently, the organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.

Artel will showcase some of its own IP-based technologies, like its InfinityLink and DigiLink media transport platforms, at the upcoming 2017 NAB Show.