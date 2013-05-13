Artel Video Systems Simplifies Ethernet Traffic Transport

WESTFORD, MASS. —Artel Video Systems is now shipping its DLM205 and DLC205 9-port Ethernet aggregators and optical transceivers.



Integrating seamlessly within the company’s DigiLink video transport platform, both single-slot modules are intended for broadcasters, CATV operators, telco operators, and video service providers looking to aggregate Ethernet traffic across a single optical or electrical connection.



The versatile DLM205 and DLC205 aggregate up to nine channels of 10/100/1000 Ethernet traffic for transport across electrical or optical networks. Nonblocking, and supporting a total capacity of 18 gigabits of Ethernet traffic, the modules combine three electrical and two multipurpose SFP cages with four internal ports supporting traffic from other modules in a chassis, plus chassis management into a single Ethernet connection. The DLM205 features integrated DL-Manager HTTP and SNMP capabilities to enable DL4000 chassis in-band management.



“More users are looking for a solution for transporting a combination of contribution quality video and Ethernet data across a single optical link,” said Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems.



