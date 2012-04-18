ARTE TV turns to EVS-OpenCube for HD MXF ingest and mastering

Franco-German TV network ARTE has signed with EVS-OpenCube, entrusting it with the management of its entire MXF AVC-Intra HD production. ARTE’s workflow includes ingest at one site and then broadcast at a different geographic locations

Their new HD play-out centre in Strasbourg is based on MXF AVC-Intra 100 Mb/s. The combination of MXF Op1a for ingest and exchange, and MXF Op1b for play-out simplifies multi-audio HD channel management for ARTE. This is an important aspect of their operations as they produce programs in both French and German, and broadcast them in a variety of different countries.

The OpenCubeHD ingest server offers comprehensive MXF AVC-Intra support — and full compatibility with final play-out servers — as well as AVI MPEG-2 so that SD programming can continue while they transition to HD. All OpenCubeHD ingest units are directly connected to EMC/Isilon production storage. The MXF AVC-Intra files — mostly digitized from tapes — are directly dropped into the network and checked by ‘Vérificateurs’ (Quality controllers) on the fly using OpenCube XFReaderHDSDI in a confidence mode.