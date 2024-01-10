ARRI Unveils TRINITY Live Upgrade For Body-Mounted Camera Stabilization

MUNICH—ARRI has launched TRINITY Live, an upgrade for its TRINITY Gen. 1 body-mounted camera stabilizer system.

TRINITY Live, one of the company’s specialist tools designed to bring a cinematic aesthetic to broadcast, consists of new hardware, wiring and connectivity. The upgrade kit optimizes TRINITY Live for live productions and improves functionality with the ARRI Multicam System as well as third-party broadcast camera applications, the company said.

The upgraded solution complements ARRI’s Camera Control Panel (CCP) Live and Tally System Gen. 2, both announced at the 2023 NAB Show. It provides a method to integrate stabilized ARRI cameras into live, multicamera broadcast environments, it said.

TRINITY Live allows mounting a wireless video link at the bottom of the system rather than attaching it to the camera. Attaching a transmitter at the bottom of the center post allows it to function as a counterweight when balancing the rig and reduces weight by 8.8 pounds (4 kilograms), ARRI said.

This transmitter positioning also enables the wireless signal to be more stable because the antenna rotates within a smaller radius and fluctuates less in height than when attached to the back of the camera, it said.

Enhanced connectivity is at the heart of the TRINITY Live upgrade. It offers four new 4G video lines and a 10-Gbit shielded Ethernet line facilitating the new wireless video link position. The connectors for these new video lines necessitate a completely new center post, post connection, top stage junction box and wiring loom, all of which are included in the upgrade kit, it said.

TRINITY Live offers a total of five 4G video lines. The four new lines feed the wireless video link with up to four quad-link signals (four 3G signals) or with two video lines when Dual SDI (two 6G signals) are needed, it said.

The fifth video line serves as a playback line for return video transmitted wirelessly from an OB van to the unit. This signal allows an operator to see the program image on a second monitor. The additional internal 10-Gbit Ethernet line provides the OB van with full camera control and communication, it said.

“At ARRI, we love to maximize our customer’s return on investment, so we’re pleased that the TRINITY Live upgrade extends the life and functionality of TRINITY Gen.1,” said Curt Schaller, ARRI product manager of camera stabilizer systems.

“For operators who want to expand into broadcast applications with TRINITY Live but don’t already own a TRINITY Gen. 1, the best place to buy a used rig is the ARRI Certified Pre-Owned program. However, if one is found elsewhere, it can be taken to any local ARRI service center where all the checks will be made to make sure the equipment is in good working order for the upgrade before purchase.”

Two other upgrade options are also available: the ARRI Master Grip Trinity upgrade, offering simultaneous control of a zoom lens and the stabilizer’s tilt axis via a common LBUS controller; and the 24 V upgrade for TRINITY Live that provides dependable 24 V camera power when needed. TRINITY Gen. 1 rigs previously upgraded to 24 V must be fitted with this upgrade as part of the TRINITY Live conversion.