ARRI Unveils ARTEMIS 2 Live Camera Stabilizer

MUNICH, Germany—ARRI today introduced the ARTEMIS 2 Live compact, lightweight camera stabilizer optimized for live productions like sports and events broadcasts.

Modular and upgradeable, ARTEMIS 2 Live combines operational flexibility with ergonomic, minimalist design. An exceptionally short post gives users more legroom and greater freedom to follow the fast, unpredictable action of live productions even in tight spaces, the company said.

Its new lightweight monitor brackets were specifically designed for live applications with the base mount and monitor jockeys accommodating 7-inch monitors from brands. including Transvideo, Smart Systems and SmallHD. A second bracket supports the 5-inch on-air monitor often used on live production rigs, the company said.

ARTEMIS 2 Live is available in a number of Ready-to-Shoot Sets that provide everything needed to integrate the stabilizer into live production environments. Among the sets is an option that allows ARTEMIS 2 Live to be combined with a Tiffen Volt gimbal. With its modular system structure, ARTEMIS 2 Live adapts to different power sources, making it simple to match whatever batteries are available at the shooting location and whatever camera is being used on the rig, it said.

ARRI makes no qualitative distinction between the live and cinema markets, so ARTEMIS 2 Live components are interchangeable with those of ARRI’s cine-style stabilizers and meet the same quality standards, the company said.

TALLY and LBUS, which allows hybrid lens control of ENG and cine zoom lenses, are included to support electronic field production, it said.

Users can upgrade ARTEMIS 2 Live to a fully featured ARTEMIS 2 for film and drama productions or to a TRINITY 2, incorporating electronic stabilization for high-end applications involving more complex camera moves, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An ARTEMIS 2 Live conversion kit is available for ARTEMIS 2 and TRINITY 2 owners wishing to shrink-fit their rig to a live configuration.

ARTEMIS 2 Live is available now.

More information is available on the company’s website.