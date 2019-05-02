ARRI Rental Discontinuing Atlanta Service in June

ATLANTA—ARRI Rental has given notice that it will be shutting down its services to the Atlanta area, effective as of June. This comes following a strategic shift from the company that will concentrate its rental services on the East and West Coasts of the U.S.

ARRI Rental’s Secaucus, N.J., location will remain the main hub and headquarters for all ARRI Rental services in North America. Brooklyn Haus in New York and the new Burbank, Calif., facility will become flagship rental operations and training centers for the East and West Coast, respectively. There will be no change for the Charlotte, N.C., and Vancouver operations.

Members of the Atlanta ARRI Rental team will be offered opportunities to relocate and continue to work at other ARRI Rental facilities within the U.S. The rental equipment currently housed in Atlanta will be transferred to Brooklyn and Burbank in June.

ARRI Rental operated out of Atlanta for the last five years.