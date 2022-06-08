ARRI Expands Orbiter Offerings with new Fresnel Lens

MUNICH, Germany—ARRI has announced the addition of the Orbiter Fresnel lens to its selection of Orbiter optics, making its LED luminaire even more versatile.

Combined with Orbiter’s ARRI Spectra light engine, the high-end optical system is perfectly suited for cinematic application, broadcast studios, as well as theaters or live productions. The Orbiter Fresnel lens is an addition to the already existing Orbiter Open Face optics of 15°, 30°, and 60°.

The new Orbiter Fresnel lens is designed to create a precise light spot with a soft single shadow and delivers true Fresnel output with a real Gaussian field of light. The light output of Orbiter with Fresnel lens is comparable to the ARRI L-Series L10 and True Blue ST2/3 with 2000 W Tungsten bulb, the company reported.

Fresnel lighting character works best with a large aperture and a wide zoom range. Despite its large aperture, the Orbiter Fresnel lens housing is compact (approx. 340 mm x 380 mm x 370 mm / 13.4 in x 15 in x 14.6 in) and lightweight (~ 4.5 kg / 9.5 lbs.).

Its lens diameter of 285 mm (11.2 in) equals that of the True Blue ST2/3 and T5. The large zoom range is of 15 to 65° fully motorized and can be precisely positioned while being controlled locally via Orbiter’s Control Panel or remotely by DMX/RDM or IP based (ArtNet or sACN).

Equipped with a display, status LED, and a high-resolution encoder, the Orbiter Fresnel lens offers information that is easily accessible. The display backlight can be adjusted, and status information and zoom angle are available via the metadata for maintenance and post production needs.

Orbiter’s unique Quick Lighting Mount (QLM) system allows the Orbiter Fresnel lens to be mounted safely and quickly. ARRI accessories like the 4 and 8-leaf barndoors can be added to the new Orbiter Fresnel lens to enable a perfect cut. Physical gels can also be used in addition to the more than 300 already pre-programmed gels available for Orbiter.