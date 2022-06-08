ARRI Expands Orbiter Offerings with new Fresnel Lens
By George Winslow published
The Orbiter Fresnel lens delivers precise light and true Fresnel shadow rendition and comes with a large zoom range
MUNICH, Germany—ARRI has announced the addition of the Orbiter Fresnel lens to its selection of Orbiter optics, making its LED luminaire even more versatile.
Combined with Orbiter’s ARRI Spectra light engine, the high-end optical system is perfectly suited for cinematic application, broadcast studios, as well as theaters or live productions. The Orbiter Fresnel lens is an addition to the already existing Orbiter Open Face optics of 15°, 30°, and 60°.
The new Orbiter Fresnel lens is designed to create a precise light spot with a soft single shadow and delivers true Fresnel output with a real Gaussian field of light. The light output of Orbiter with Fresnel lens is comparable to the ARRI L-Series L10 and True Blue ST2/3 with 2000 W Tungsten bulb, the company reported.
Fresnel lighting character works best with a large aperture and a wide zoom range. Despite its large aperture, the Orbiter Fresnel lens housing is compact (approx. 340 mm x 380 mm x 370 mm / 13.4 in x 15 in x 14.6 in) and lightweight (~ 4.5 kg / 9.5 lbs.).
Its lens diameter of 285 mm (11.2 in) equals that of the True Blue ST2/3 and T5. The large zoom range is of 15 to 65° fully motorized and can be precisely positioned while being controlled locally via Orbiter’s Control Panel or remotely by DMX/RDM or IP based (ArtNet or sACN).
Equipped with a display, status LED, and a high-resolution encoder, the Orbiter Fresnel lens offers information that is easily accessible. The display backlight can be adjusted, and status information and zoom angle are available via the metadata for maintenance and post production needs.
Orbiter’s unique Quick Lighting Mount (QLM) system allows the Orbiter Fresnel lens to be mounted safely and quickly. ARRI accessories like the 4 and 8-leaf barndoors can be added to the new Orbiter Fresnel lens to enable a perfect cut. Physical gels can also be used in addition to the more than 300 already pre-programmed gels available for Orbiter.
To learn more about the new Orbiter Fresnel lens, visit www.arri.com/orbiter-fresnel (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
