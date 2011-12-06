ARRI ALEXA update enables 'High Speed' mode

The release Software Update 5.0 (SUP 5.0) marks another milestone in the expansion and refinement of the ARRI ALEXA toolset.

This latest software update incorporates a range of improvements, including an option to purchase a High Speed mode that permits shooting at up to 120fps.

Following the Anamorphic Desqueeze license, High Speed mode is the second ALEXA software upgrade to be made available as a license. While SUP 5.0 — with its many other improvements — is a free update for ALEXA customers, the High Speed mode it enables is an entirely new feature and can only be activated through the purchase of a license key at the ALEXA License Shop.

Each license key is coded to a particular camera and can be selectively enabled or disabled, allowing rental facilities control over which cameras are sent out with High Speed mode.

High Speed mode allows ALEXA cameras to capture slow motion images using Apple ProRes codecs (up to 422 HQ 16:9) and Sony 64GB SxS PRO cards.