Argentina's Pulsar TV launches mobile production truck with Ross Video gear

Nearly two years in the making, Pulsar TV has launched a new HD/3-D-capable mobile production truck called "Freedom," which recently broadcast Argentina's first live HD telecast, the Women's Hockey World Cup from Rosario City.

The new mobile build includes a Ross Video Vision Octane HD production switcher, Ross XPression character generator and Ross openGear terminal gear.

Among its Vision Series, Ross' line of production switchers offer a wide range of control panel sizes and both a small and large video processing chassis. The small QMD chassis offers up to 48 inputs and four MLEs in a compact 3RU. The large QMD-X Octane chassis offers up to 96 inputs and eight MEs in 8RU. Both chassis offer four-keyer MLEs with six keyers downstream

The XPression is a high-end 3-D character generator that offers real-time layering and animation of 3-D models, 2-D and 3-D text, rendered animations, live video, and Web content. Designed for the graphic designer, programmer and on-air operator, XPression advances the look of productions, making it easy to create, manage and get to air. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real-time data into 3-D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.