Argentina Plans April DTV Launch



Argentina's Channel 7 television is expected to begin digital TV broadcasting in Buenos Aires next month using the Japanese-Brazilian SBTVD terrestrial DTV standard.



According to the Latin American Herald Tribune article Argentine Public TV to Start Digital Broadcasts, the station plans to offer some amount of high-definition programming with the launch.



Two of Argentina's public TV channels--one with children's programming and another with Argentine and Latin American films--will join Channel 7's DTV efforts in the near future.



The public television system also has rights to broadcast soccer matches. Public television officials said the games would be available with "extraordinary quality" for viewers traveling in cars or in public transportation.



During the first phase of DTV broadcasting, households will need to use a converter box and antenna to receive the programs.



