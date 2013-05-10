Applications Open for 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards

Roger Krumpton



GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. —The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers is accepting applications for the 2013 IABM Engineering Student Awards, which recognize high-achieving university and college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology and give winners financial support to attend IBC2013 in Amsterdam. The awards are funded by the IABM Educational Foundation.



“Education is an important part of the IABM’s work to support the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide, and the Engineering Student Awards reflect the IABM’s commitment to recognizing today's engineering students and connecting them with the technologies and companies driving our industry forward,” said Roger Crumpton, a founding director and trustee of the IABM Educational Foundation. “We are confident that attendance at the IBC show will give award winners an insight into the many professional possibilities open to bright young engineers.”



The IABM Engineering Student Awards are one part of the IABM's commitment to education, training and skills development designed to help increase the industry's pool of skilled broadcast engineers and technical staff. Open to students from around the world undertaking a full-time course of study directly related to broadcast engineering and media technology, the award requires the applicant to write a 500-word essay about how he or she would benefit from attending IBC2013.



"Winning the IABM student engineering award gave me the confidence to put myself out there in the world of film and television. Not only did it expose me to the newest upcoming technology at IBC, but it helped me forge connections that kick started my career," said Andrew Lawrence, winner of the IABM 2012 Engineering Student Awards.



The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, May 31, and students may download the application form online.