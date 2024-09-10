Apple’s iPhone 16 Features Camera Upgrades Courtesy of New A18 Chip

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple has rolled out four new versions of its iPhone: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, featuring its new A18 chip and Apple Intelligence, the company’s personal intelligence system that it says “understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy.”

The iPhone 16 lineup also introduces Camera Control, a tactile switch that features a capacitive sensor that allows users to launch the camera more quickly. A new camera preview feature helps users frame the shot and adjust other control options — such as zoom, exposure, or depth of field — by sliding their finger on the Camera Control. Additionally, developers will be able to bring Camera Control to third-party apps such as Snapchat.

Later this year, Camera Control will unlock visual intelligence to help users learn about objects and places. Camera Control will also serve as a gateway into third-party tools with specific domain expertise, like when users want to search on Google to find where they can buy an item, or to benefit from ChatGPT’s problem-solving skills.

All four versions sport the new 48MP Fusion camera, which features a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, bringing the highest resolution and frame-rate combination ever available on iPhone, Apple said. Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio.

In addition to wider-angle shots, the new 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus enables macro photography. The Ultra Wide camera also gathers up to 2.6x more light for higher image quality. All four models now take spatial photos and videos for Apple Vision Pro.

The quad-pixel sensor on the Pro and Pro Max can read data 2x faster, enabling zero shutter lag for 48MP ProRAW or HEIF photos. A new 48MP Ultra Wide camera also features a quad-pixel sensor with autofocus, so users can take higher-resolution 48MP ProRAW and HEIF images when capturing uniquely framed, wider-angle shots or getting close to their subjects with macro photography. The powerful 5x Telephoto camera is now available on both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 features Apple’s latest-generation Ceramic Shield with an advanced formulation that it says is 50% tougher than the first generation and 2x tougher than glass on any other smartphone. The internal design of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus has been reengineered to allow for an even larger battery and to better dissipate heat, while making battery service easier. With the new internal design and advanced power management of iOS 18 , the batteries are optimized to offer a big boost in battery life, the company said.

The Pro and Pro Max versions sport the largest iPhone displays yet at 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, with Super Retina XDR displays with Always-On and ProMotion technologies. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display sizes and also feature the Super Retina XDR display.

Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 lineup harnesses the power of Apple silicon and Apple-built generative models to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. The company said Apple Intelligence “maintains the privacy and security of user data with Private Cloud Compute,” a “groundbreaking approach” that provides the ability to flex and scale computational capacity between on-device processing and larger, server-based models that run on dedicated Apple silicon servers.

Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update, with the first set of features rolling out next month in U.S. English for most regions around the world.

Siri has also been upgraded with a new design that adds a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active. It features richer language-understanding capabilities, and can follow along even when users stumble over their words, and maintains context from one request to the next. Users can type to Siri at any time, and switch fluidly between text and voice.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 16 starts at $799 (U.S.) or $33.29 (U.S.) per month, and iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899 (U.S.)

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 (U.S.), and iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199 (U.S.).

Pre-orders for all four models begin Friday Sept. 13 with availability beginning Friday Sept. 20.

Check out the launch date hands-on review from TV Tech sister brand Toms Guide.