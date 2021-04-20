Apple Debuts New Apple TV 4K

CUPPERTINO, Calif.—Apple has pulled the curtain back on its new model of the Apple TV 4K, which, among its new features, delivers content in high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision with the help of its A12 Bionic chip.

The A12 Bionic chip enables support for high frame rate HDR and Dolby Vision video, which enables smooth play of video running at 60 frames per second. This support also applies to Air Play, allowing for videos shot on iPhone 12 to be displayed in full 60 fps on the Apple TV 4K. The chip also boosts Apple TV 4K’s graphics performance, video decoding and audio processing.

There is also a new color balance process designed to improve a TV’s picture quality. Using the light sensor in an iPhone, Apple TV can compare the color balance to industry-standard specifications to tailor video output for more accurate colors and improved contrast without the need for adjusting TV settings.

Apple has also redesigned its Siri Remote, adding a new clickpad control with five way navigation, as well as being touch-enabled for fast directional swipes. The remote’s power button can also now control the TV’s power and mute. In addition, Siri now works on Apple TV in Australia, Ireland and New Zealand, adding to the regions that can access Siri to search for content, control smart home accessories and more.

The Apple TV 4K runs on tvOS, which gives users easy access to the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, AirPlay. It can also be used as a home hub for HomeKit accessories and offers multiuser support.

Apple TV 4K will be available for $179, with orders starting on April 30.