AP introduces ENPS Version 7

The Associated Press has released ENPS Version 7, the latest update of its newsroom production software.

A major overhaul, featuring a new look, interface and tools to enhance its existing capabilities. Its story-centric workflow was designed to meet the needs of integrated broadcast and digital newsrooms.

The interface allows users to configure the ENPS desktop for the tasks they do most often. They can customize the display of content to their needs and still have access to enterprise-wide content. Users can more easily create content for broadcast, online and social media from the same ENPS desktop.

Highlights of Version 7 include:

Integrated, calendar-based planning to improve the management of the day's coverage. Users can see what’s going on locally and in a variety of locations by showing multiple planners on the same calendar.

The ENPS Dashboard lets every user create a custom view of the day's latest information, including wires, media and assignments, updated in real-time.

Users can upload media from the field with a simple drag-and-drop into ENPS stories.

There is no charge for the upgrade for existing ENPS customers.