AP Gives Itself a New ‘Look’



NEW YORK: The Associated Press is talking up a planned new “visual identity system,” to be rolled out over the coming months. It is shown below at right, with a historical retrospective of AP logos.



The organization says the look and logo are designed for the digital era and are supposed to unite its various offerings as part of a “master brand” strategy. AP called this the first significant change in its look in 30 years. The first use will be on a new AP Mobile news app and an AP.org website coming in March.



AP President/CEO Tom Curley said in the announcement, “We have world-class content and world-class products and now we have the world-class look to go with them.”



The system expands the range of colors and designs available for use in AP products and services. The logo recognizes the past stencil pattern while the logotype is black with a red underscore, both in a white box. This design is by the firm Objective Subject.



AP said Curley has been aiming to bring the company’s content offerings and media services ENPS and Global Media Services under one “look and feel.”







-- Radio World





