AP Archive inks deal to manage 'TV-am' archive

AP Archive has concluded an exclusive worldwide deal with Moving Image Communications to manage the “TV-am” archive, which consists of 10,000 hours of footage.

From 1983 to 1992, “TV-am” was the flagship morning program on the ITV network in the UK. “TV-am” became a vital publicity vehicle for politicians and celebrities of the day.

The deal also gives AP rights to market other collections owned by Moving Image Communications, including the Drummer Films Collection of vintage travel documentaries from the 1950s to the 1970s. Shot in color on 35mm film, AP has restored this collection in HD.