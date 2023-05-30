Anton/Bauer Unveils Sodium-Based Mobile Power Source

SHELTON, Conn.—Anton/Bauer has launched Salt-E Dog, a sodium-based 9kWh mobile power source designed for motion picture and television production.

The new power source delivers consistent, reliable energy and addresses the carbon emissions associated with traditional fossil fuel or lithium generators, the company said.

Dubbing Salt-E Dog a “major milestone” for sustainable power for the M&E industry, the company is positioning the new power source as a solution for location shoots and productions demanding emission-free and noiseless power.

The use of sodium-based power means the battery creates a healthier and more pleasant environment for production crews and talent. Unlike gas generators, the Salt-E Dog produces no harmful CO2 or NOx emissions, the company said.

Nearly silent operation and a compact size allow Salt-E Dog to be placed closer to where a production needs power. It also offsets greenhouse gas emissions, allowing productions to offset 2.6 kg of CO2 and associated NOx per liter of fuel saved, it said.

"Until now, productions have relied on gas generators, designed for heavy industries with less sensitive equipment or lithium-based power supplies," said Andrew Hutton, product manager at Anton/Bauer. "We are using a more sustainable and readily available option: sodium. Compared to lithium, sodium cells offer a safer, more efficient and longer-lasting power solution. This makes Salt-E Dog the smart and sustainable choice for powering cine equipment."

Not only is the sodium cell 100% recyclable, but it also has a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) rating compared to lithium-ion batteries. Using sodium cells, rather than lithium, productions can safely place the unit near lighting, catering, craft and even on-screen talent without the risk of thermal runaway or fire, it said.

The Salt-E Dog offers a range of power output options. AC power is provided through four 20A 120V outlets or a 50A 125V Stage Pin connector. DC power comes through four 16A 28V XLR3, four 16A 48V, as well as two 5~20V, 100W USB-C ports. With these power capabilities, the Salt-E Dog can provide up to 6000W of pure sine wave power, allowing for extended off-the-grid usage to run production equipment for hours. Users can recharge the unit from AC outlets, solar PV, and CCS Level 2 (J1772) electric vehicle charge points, it said.

Features and benefits include:

9kWh sodium battery for consistent and reliable power.

7-inch color touchscreen display for real-time monitoring.

IP55 weatherproof rating for durability in all conditions.

Multiple AC and DC outputs for including XLR3, USB and Stage Pin for versatile power distribution.

AC grid power, PowerCon True1, solar PV, and CCS Level 2 (J1772) electric vehicle charger inputs for convenient recharging.