Anton/Bauer to Present New Gold Mount for Canon EOS C300 at NAB

Anton/Bauer QRC-CA940 Gold Mount solution for the Canon EOS C300 digital cinema camera

At the 2012 NAB Show, Anton/Bauer will present its new QRC-CA940 Gold Mount solution for the new Canon EOS C300 digital cinema camera which features Canon’s Super 35mm CMOS sensor, DIGIC DV III image processor, and 50 Mbps 4:2:2 codec. To help streamline battery management for Canon EOS C300 users, Anton/Bauer will simultaneously introduce the QRC-CA940, a 7/14 Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via a DC connector.



With its three PowerTap outputs, the Gold Mount helps power multiple accessories in addition to the camera so that users do not have to monitor or transport multiple batteries, reducing downtime in the field. The QRC-CA940 was designed to be compatible with the company’s mounting bracket for 15- or 19-mm rod systems, the MATRIX Cheese Plate, or adapted to third-party support systems (15- or 19mm clamp kits sold separately).



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Anton/Bauer will be at booth C7032.