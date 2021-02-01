Antix Acquires Imagine's Streaming Business

TORONTO & DALLAS—Newly formed Antix Digital has acquired the live streaming and compression solutions portfolio of Imagine Communications. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The deal includes software-based compression, processing and streaming solutions used by media enterprises to engage audiences across a wide variety of delivery platforms, including mobile, OTT, linear broadcast and cable TV.

At the heart of the product portfolio is technology developed by pioneering streaming solutions provider Digital Rapids, acquired by Imagine Communications in 2014. Imagine continued to develop the streaming technology portfolio.

“Imagine Communications has been a great steward of the technology and solutions it acquired with Digital Rapids, but the ubiquity of multiscreen media consumption creates opportunities beyond Imagine’s core focus, from social media streaming to immersive, interactive training,” said Tony Huang, president and CEO of Antix Digital.

“Transitioning the product family to Antix lets each company focus on their strengths, primary markets and best opportunities. We are excited to kick-start a new era for these solutions while bringing their powerful benefits to new customers and applications,” said Huang, who was head of product management for this product family at Digital Rapids when Imagine acquired the portfolio.

Antix Digital is returning to the original “StreamZ” product branding. Products transitioning from Imagine to Antix Digital include:

StreamZ Live, a product family (previously re-branded by Imagine Communications as SelenioFlex Live) of multiscreen live/linear encoders for streaming and OTT applications;

StreamZ Ingest (previously SelenioFlex Ingest), a multiformat ingest and encoding platform for live-to-VOD and archive applications; and

StreamZ ONE (previously Selenio One), a unified compression platform for traditional linear and multiscreen distribution

Imagine will sell the Antix-acquired products to its customers as a non-exclusive Antix reseller, while Antix will honor Imagine Communications’ existing customer support contracts for these solutions, Antix said.

More information about the transaction is available on the company’s website.