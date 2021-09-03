Antennas Direct, Mohu Launch Antenna Discounts Following Locast Suspension of Service

ELLISVILLE, Mo.—HDTV antenna providers Antennas Direct and Mohu have announced a 30% discount on their products and are giving away a free ClearStream Eclipse antenna to the first 1,000 people who email support@antennasdirect.com with a screenshot or photo of the letter they received from Locast announcing its service suspension.

"Unfortunately, the Locast ruling is yet another example of cord-cutting services creating huge headaches for consumers," said Richard Schneider, CEO and founder of Antennas Direct. "We don't want consumers to suffer or lose access to channels they're used to viewing. HDTV antennas have always provided free access to broadcast networks and we hope to connect with any Locast subscribers to fill that viewing gap."