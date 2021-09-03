Antennas Direct, Mohu Launch Antenna Discounts Following Locast Suspension of Service
Free antennas are being offered to the first 1,000 Locast customers to respond
ELLISVILLE, Mo.—HDTV antenna providers Antennas Direct and Mohu have announced a 30% discount on their products and are giving away a free ClearStream Eclipse antenna to the first 1,000 people who email support@antennasdirect.com with a screenshot or photo of the letter they received from Locast announcing its service suspension.
"Unfortunately, the Locast ruling is yet another example of cord-cutting services creating huge headaches for consumers," said Richard Schneider, CEO and founder of Antennas Direct. "We don't want consumers to suffer or lose access to channels they're used to viewing. HDTV antennas have always provided free access to broadcast networks and we hope to connect with any Locast subscribers to fill that viewing gap."
For more information about this promotion, visit www.antennasdirect.com or www.gomohu.com
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
