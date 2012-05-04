ANO Sports selects AXON for OB fleet

AXON Digital Design has been selected by ANO Sports Broadcasting (Panorama) to provide Synapse modular processing equipment for a fleet of Outside Broadcast (OB) trucks.



AXON modular processors will be used in a broad range of OB applications, including the up-conversion, down-conversion and cross conversion of 3G signals. AXON modules will support the distribution of video and audio signals throughout the vehicles as well as the embedding and de-embedding of audio signals. Also, AXON miniaturized technology will control the synchronizing, legalizing and keying operations within the fleet. Finally, AXON’s SynView will form the standard multi-viewing platform on the vehicles.