Anevia offers service providers 3-D VOD capability

At IBC2010, Anevia, a provider of video streaming solutions and service infrastructure for live TV and VOD, showed a new generation of technology that is fully compatible with 3-D TV content.

Anevia’s enhanced video content delivery technology allows transmission of live and VOD 3-D services delivered free to air and via pay-TV channels (satellite, DTT or cable) as part of an IPTV package. Anevia’s 3D Mosaic Generator allows viewers to see all available 3-D channels on one screen to simplify program selection.

For 3-D on demand, Anevia will demonstrate the delivery of 3-D VOD services with time-shifting features such as start over, network personal video recorder, catch-up TV and pause. All features allow subscribers to pause, fast forward and rewind 3-D content.

To enable service providers to integrate 3-D content into their packages as simply and as rapidly as possible, Anevia’s solutions are compatible with all three currently used 3-D delivery methods: side by side, where two frames (left eye and right eye) are encoded side by side in a single picture; color code, which encodes the dual frames with different colors; and multiview video coding, a new standard that has already been chosen for content delivered on 3-D Blu-ray Discs.