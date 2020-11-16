Android TV App Enables Streaming from Old PCs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Google’s Android TV now has the power to turn old PCs into TV streaming devices thanks to the newly developed Android TV x86 app.

Created by XDA Senior Members AmznUser444 Dev, the Android TV x86 app brings apps, games and media content from a PC to a TV screen. The app is based on Android 9 Pie and it requires a 1.2 GHz dual-core 64-bit capable processor with a typical Intel/NVIDIA/AMD GPU having 64MB of memory.

However, the app does have a handful of limitations: audio comes from the PC, not the TV; there is currently no Chromecast support; Netflix is only available on the mobile version; and HD video streaming from Netflix and Amazon Prime are not available at this time. While the new app concedes mainstream TV streaming devices provide a better experience, this app is free and just needs an unused PC.