Ampersand Launches Its Total TV Measurement Solution

NEW YORK—Ampersand has announced the availability of its Total TV Measurement solution for advertisers and agencies.

The solution offers brands as well as local advertisers the ability to unify and consolidate the measurement of audience-based media delivery across all of their TV investment channels – including network, spot and addressable–and carry out campaigns across Ampersand's full footprint of multiscreen TV supply, the company said.

For local advertisers, the solution will provide them with reach, frequency and spend insights about their local broadcast investments.

Ampersand noted that in today's fragmented television marketplace where viewers access programming in live and time shifted environments and on a variety of screens, it is difficult for brands and agencies to measure de-duplicated reach and frequency across the entirety of their multiscreen TV investments. As a result, it is difficult for brands to tell whether their target audience is being underserved or overserved.

The Total TV Measurement solution is designed to help deal with this problem and offer brands insights that will help them optimize the performance of their TV investments, the company said.

"Ampersand's Total TV measurement has empowered RPA and our clients with access to multi-screen insights, which was not possible before," said Brian McCord, senior vice president, executive director of media strategy at RPA, a Santa Monica-based advertising agency. "The learnings have been instrumental to our strategic planning team, enabling them to plan the most effective and efficient campaigns that drive real business outcomes for our clients. RPA uses this tool to navigate planning across all TV to ensure we understand the unique viewership of our target audience and can collaborate with our investment teams accordingly."

"One of the biggest pain points for CMOs in today's fragmented TV landscape lies in the difficulty of frequency management in service of a more efficient multiscreen TV investment strategy," added Ampersand president Andrew Ward. "We are excited to offer our Total TV analytics and measurement package to help advertisers finally understand who they are underserving or overserving across their multiscreen TV investment."

Ampersand's Total TV Measurement solution is available today as a managed service and will soon be available on Ampersand's AND Platform, the company said.

The AND Platform is a buy-side TV platform that centralizes campaign planning, buying and measurement within a single interface, supporting local, addressable and national TV investment strategies.