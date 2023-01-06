Amino to Supply Set-Tops to TiVo Managed IPTV Service Customers

LAS VEGAS—Amino announced a long-term deal with Xperi to supply Android TV certified set top boxes to operator customers of Xperi's TiVo Managed IPTV Service (formerly MobiTV).

As part of the agreement, Amino has integrated its certified Android TV operator tier set-top box with the TiVo service to offer a managed device alternative and support for North American customers.

TiVo Managed IPTV Service enables broadband and cable providers to cost-efficiently deliver a next-gen video service while offering competitive features and the opportunity to roll out new video strategies, the companies said.

Operators can build their service based on the Amino Amigo 7X Android TV set-top, which gives them a sleek, compact device that provides access to linear channels and streaming apps, the companies reported.

The integrated solution is backed by Amino’s SaaS platform for centralized device management, Amino Engage, combined with its highly regarded customer support and maintenance services.

“The TiVo Managed IPTV Service continues to be a popular option for tier II and III operators because of its fully featured, end-to-end capabilities. So it makes sense that we’d integrate our managed Amigo 7X set-top to provide operators best-of-breed options when launching new video services,” said Donald McGarva, CEO of the Amino Group. “Amino has been a trusted brand in the region for nearly 25 years, so we are excited to broaden our footprint in North America.”

The TiVo-Amigo 7x integrated solution is available to all existing customers and to operators looking to meet current consumer demands through a cost-effective video platform. Amino’s managed device and support offers a sustainable upgrade path to support the latest service features to help operators maintain a competitive edge.

Amino is demonstrating its Amigo 7X set-top features at CES 2023.