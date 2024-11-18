American Spirit Media Selects Nielsen for Local TV Measurement

NEW YORK—Nielsen has reached an expanded multiyear agreement for local TV measurement with Charlotte, North Carolina-based station group American Spirit Media.

American Spirit has chosen Nielsen as its exclusive measurement partner for Local TV measurement in the six markets where it operates network affiliates (Jackson, Mississippi; Wichita Falls, Texas-Lawton, Oklahoma; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wilmington, North Carolina; Toledo, Ohio; and Columbus, Georgia).

This new agreement also includes an expanded set of Nielsen Local TV solutions including Ad Intel, Nielsen’s source of competitive local media advertising intelligence.

“American Spirit Media is pleased to use Nielsen’s industry-trusted Local TV ratings and ad intelligence to power our content and advertising strategies across all of our markets,” American Spirit Media President and CEO Tom Henson said. “In an increasingly fragmented environment, having the right measurement partner is essential in order to make meaningful decisions and optimize successful strategies for our stations and our advertisers in the years to come.”

With Nielsen measurement, American Spirit said it will have the most holistic view of its audiences across its platforms to better serve advertisers and make critical programming decisions.

Nielsen’s offering uses measurement of traditional over-the-air television households combined with thousands of cable and satellite households from Nielsen’s Big Data providers.