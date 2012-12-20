'American Idol' to be Inducted into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON-- The National Association of Broadcasters is teasing potential NAB Show goers with an announcement that the long-running reality competition series “American Idol” will be the TV inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. It will be honored at the 2013 NAB Show Television Luncheon, April 8, 2013 in Las Vegas.



“For over a decade, ‘American Idol’ has shaped the reality competition television genre, brought families together by entertaining viewers of all ages and made a huge cultural impact,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. For nine consecutive seasons, the show, created by Simon Fuller, has been at the top of the entertainment program ratings among total viewers.



Much of the show’s legacy is demonstrated in music sales and awards won by former contestants, who have produced 370 No. 1 Billboard hits and more than 250 million iTunes downloads. The program returns for a 12th season with a two-night premiere airing Jan. 16 and 17 on Fox. The show is hosted by the ubiquitous Ryan Seacrest.



Previous NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame television inductees include Betty White, Garry Marshall, “Meet the Press,” Bob Newhart, “The Tonight Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” Ted Koppel, “M*A*S*H,” “60 Minutes,” “The Today Show” and “Star Trek.”



Dave Ramsey, personal money-management expert and radio personality, will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon, held Tuesday, April 9 in Las Vegas and sponsored by ASCAP.

Ramsey’s nationally syndicated radio program, “The Dave Ramsey Show,” is heard by 6 million listeners each week on more than 500 radio stations and is streamed on his website. Ramsey gives listeners advice on responsible money management. In 2009, he was honored with an NAB Marconi Award.

“Dave Ramsey has influenced countless Americans through his sound financial advice and inspirational messages,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Radio John David.

By age 26, Ramsey had established a $4 million real estate portfolio, but lost it by age 30. Ramsey rebuilt his finances and in 1992 he founded financial counseling company, The Lampo Group, Inc. Ramsey also created Financial Peace University to help people erase debt and develop money management skills.

Ramsey also has four New York Times best-selling books: “Financial Peace,” “More Than Enough,” “The Total Money Makeover” and “EntreLeadership.”

Previous NAB Radio Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees include Bob Uecker, Gerry House, Ron Chapman, Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Harry Carey, Larry Lujack, Rick Dees, Dick Purtan and Dick Orkin.

The NAB Show will be held April 6–11, 2013 in Las Vegas.