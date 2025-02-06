American Forces Network Renews Service Agreement with DigitalGlue

MURRIETA, Calif.—The American Forces Network (AFN), the U.S. government’s television and radio broadcast service for military personnel and their families stationed overseas, has renewed its Service Level Agreement (SLA) with DigitalGlue for the seventh consecutive year.

DigitalGlue is a provider of equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. As part of the agreement, DigitalGlue will continue to provide maintenance, software updates and comprehensive support for all four of AFN's transmission systems as well as their management system, which were designed and installed by DigitalGlue in 2017.

"We are honored to have earned AFN's confidence in DigitalGlue, not just once, but continuously over the past several years," explained Sean Busby, DigitalGlue president. "From initially designing and delivering multiple transmission systems, to customizing our own PriSMS management system to meet AFN’s unique needs, we have developed an enduring partnership. We look forward to many more years of supporting AFN and providing exciting new features to enhance the viewing experience for service members and their families across the globe."

DigitalGlue delivered four standalone MPEG-4 AVC multichannel compression systems with DVB-S/S2 RF modulation in 2017 allowing to AFN to upgrade their standard definition channels to high definition. The system also added a Simulcrypt Verimatrix conditional access system to the existing PowerVu system, enabling a seamless, cost-effective transition to the latest technology while not disrupting the existing set-top box base.

DigitalGlue's software development and engineering teams designed the system to meet AFN’s stringent requirements, achieving the desired architecture for networking, automatic redundancy switching, and interfacing with the Subscriber Management System with the Defense Enrollment Eligibility System. As part of the renewed agreement, DigitalGlue will continue to ensure the network remains at the forefront of broadcast technology. The ongoing partnership will strengthen AFN's mission to deliver timely news, entertainment, and essential information to U.S. military personnel and their families stationed around the world.