AMCNI Iberia Upgrades MAM System With Tedial Evolution

MALAGA, SPAIN—AMC Networks International Iberia is looking to takie the next step with its MAM system by upgrading to Tedial’s latest technology and workflow engine, the Tedial Evolution. The upgrade has future-proofed AMCNI Iberia’s workflows for 4K video, video on demand versioning requirements and extending the number of channels.

Among the new features that are available in the Tedial Evolution system is the use of Tedial’s Mediaset metadata handling capabilities to supply and automate management of additional subtitles and audio files. The unit has a BPM engine that is designed for media and is capable of executing millions of workflows.

AMCNI Iberia is a producer/distributer of 25 TV channels across Spain, with multiple sites in Madrid and Barcelona.