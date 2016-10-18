AMC Iberia Taps Pebble Beach’s Marina for 4K Channel

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Spain and Portugal’s AMC Networks International Iberia is jumping on the 4K bandwagon, announcing that it will rely on Pebble Beach Systems’ Marina automation system for its first 4K channel. Reports indicate that this will be the first 4K channel in Spain.

The Marina system will control a Spectrum X server from Harmonic in a fully redundant configuration for AMC Iberia, according to the network’s Chief Engineer, Ramón Juvé.

AMC Iberia is based in Madrid and operates 23 television stations throughout the Iberian Peninsula. The 4K channel is expected to launch this fall.