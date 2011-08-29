AmberFin Announces Unified Quality Control Solution



BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND: AmberFin is introducing a Unified Quality Control solution for content ingest and transcoding operations. Called iCR Unified QC , this approach to quality control combines multiple tools for baseband checks during tape ingest, file-based QC after ingest, and overall operator-controlled QC, including annotation and mark-up.



The addition of UQC to AmberFin’s iCR means that users have the potential to create a high quality file-based HD/SD master, provide unique file conversion to multiple formats and implement appropriate levels of automated and manual quality control, all within a single unified software environment. New levels of trust and confidence in the file/media quality are introduced, freeing up staff to focus on other revenue-generating tasks. AmberFin’s intention is that UQC will become regarded as an industry benchmark in media quality control



